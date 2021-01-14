MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club is considering a project which would honor those who have served their country.
During Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting, held online via Zoom, Borough Manager Jess Novinger reported receiving a request from Rotary Club member Brick Kepler asking council to consider approving the club to study the possibility of purchasing new banners to be placed on light poles throughout the downtown area.
“He specifically mentioned creating hometown hero banners, displaying local veterans,” Novinger said.
Currently, she said the borough has 30 “Welcome to Milton” banners and 29 banners displaying the U.S. flag.
Novinger stressed the club would initially just be studying the possibility of purchasing the banners.
“(Kepler) doesn’t know the costs or interests at this moment,” she said.
Council approved allowing the club to move ahead with studying the possibility of purchasing the new banners.
Novinger also reported PennDOT will be placing traffic-counting devices on roads throughout the borough through April. She said the counters are being placed as PennDOT studies potential safety improvement projects.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer announced Middleburg Police Department Chief Tony Jordan died Wednesday from complications from COVID-19.
“The valley has really lost a big law enforcement leader today,” Zettlemoyer said.
He noted that Jordan worked well with the Milton department.
“He was a career law enforcement person,” Zettlemoyer said, of Jordan. “He wore the uniform with pride. He will be missed.”
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department logged 2,588 man hours responding to 297 calls for service in 2020.
Among those calls, Derr said 43 were for fires, including 16 building fires. In addition, the department responded to 54 motor vehicle crashes, conducting six patient extrications.
The department’s mobile intensive care unit, staff by contracted medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, responded to 2,021 calls for service in 2020. The department’s volunteer ambulance responded to 241 calls.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer reported that Lewis Township donated three recycling containers for Milton to use at its recycling center. Lewis Township closed its center at the end of 2020.
Council approved appointing member Joe Moralez to a five-year term on the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) board, running through 2025. Moralez replaces council member Jeff Robol in that position, as Robol opted to step off of the MRSA board.
