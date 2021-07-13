LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) officials heard Monday that Shirley Brough, Buffalo Vallley Recreation Authority (BVRA) executive director, recently stepped aside.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair and a representative on the BVRA board, told the monthly meeting that Brough resigned. Gray noted later in the meeting that John Rowe, director of the BVRA’s Energy Gymnastics program, was named interim director.
Gray commended Brough for managing the authority though difficult times including restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of the programs will continue on as scheduled through the remainder of the summer,” Gray said. “The board is taking this opportunity to take a look at our overall organizational structure and figure out how to move forward.”
BVRA funding by the township was discussed later in the meeting. Gray suggested the funding clause, with incremental increases annually, basically remain in place through the end of the current the agreement.
“People might remember that 2020 was a very tough year for the recreation authority,” Gray said. “It didn’t get any COVID relief funds or federal grants.”
Gray predicted BVRA would need additional funding by the end of the year as some of its programs are not back up to speed. What will be needed will become clearer as the authority plans its budget and both municipalities will likely be asked for more. Gray said a funding formula based on population could be considered.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher commented that he thought BVRA had outlived its purpose. He cited the YMCA and the Donald Heiter Community Center and other facilities driven by private as sufficient to sustain activities in a small area.
“They’ve gone through so many people, no one knows which way is up,” Schumacher said. “I think they need to figure out their mission and what they are going to do before we go off wasting more taxpayer money and signing any more extended contracts.”
Gray added pools are expensive but good additions to communities and that partnerships and collaborations were being looked at.
