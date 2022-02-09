DANVILLE - Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, updated its visitation police Wednesday afternoon.
Adult inpatients will now be allowed two designated visitors rather than one.
While patients are allowed to designate two visitors, only one will be allowed per patient in the hospital room at a time.
The visitor must be designated and wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized. Visiting hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status.
Visitors who do not comply with Geisinger's policies, such as masking, will lose their visiting rights, hospital officials noted.
For general questions and information about COVID-19, visit geisinger.org/coronavirus<https://www.geisinger.org/coronavirus>.
