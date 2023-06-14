Student recognized for reach paper

Jeovannee Castillo

 Gordon R. Wenzel

WILLIAMSPOR — At the inaugural Lycoming College Undergraduate Humanities Research Conference, Spanish major and biology minor Jeovannee Castillo — a member of the Class of 2023 — won the award for best research by a Lycoming College student for his paper, “The Cause and Cycle of Child Labor in Mexico.” Castillo’s presentation covered both his impressive research into the subject, as well as his own firsthand experiences having lived and worked as a youth in Mexico.

Born in California and raised in Pennsylvania, Castillo initially lived what he believed to be a perfect life. His family didn’t have much, but he and his two younger siblings were happy. All of that changed when he turned 9. During his family’s yearly trip to Mexico to visit their extended family, Castillo’s undocumented parents were taken into custody by border patrol. Despite the fact that he and his siblings were documented American citizens, the entire family was eventually deported to Mexico.

