Supporting those in need

WATSONTOWN — Each Saturday in which the Watsontown Farmer’s Market is in operation, the proceeds from barbecue and ice cream sundaes being served from under one tent are being set aside to assist those in need.
Sandy Mincemoyer decided to start operating her own food stand to raise funds to support families in need.
“We’ve got a couple hundred dollars saved up from our project,” she said.
Each week, Mincemoyer and her sister-in-law Gail Hampe make barbecue, ice cream sundaes and sweet treats to be sold during the market.
“There were people (at the market) selling hotdogs, little girls,” Mincemoyer said. “We don’t want to sell hotdogs to take away from them.
“The ice cream sundaes, I started because I had all these strawberries,” she continued. “They went so well, I’m thinking ‘I’m going to do that every week.’”
The ice cream is stored in a cooler until someone arrives at the stand and orders a sundae.
Mincemoyer also noted she and Hampe enjoy baking.
“We have cake, brownies, cookies, whatever we want to make,” she said.
Mincemoyer also prepares 5 pounds of barbecue to be sold each week.
“It’s kind of my own recipe,” she said. “(I use) a dibble of this and a dibble of that.”
Mincemoyer said she and her late husband, Rich, formerly owned buses which were used by the Warrior Run School District.
“I used to have school bus drivers and I was used to cooking for them all the time,” she said. “I always tried to keep them happy.”
Mincemoyer has already selected one family which is experiencing serious medical problems that will be the recipient of funds raised through her stand.
She is also accepting names of other families in need, through no fault of their own, who may also be selected to receive a donation from the proceeds.
“We will check it out and see if it’s really somebody in need and go from there,” Mincemoyer said.
“This makes us feel good,” she said. “It makes us happy. Somebody is going to really appreciate what we’re doing for them.”
In addition to raising funds to support those in need, Mincemoyer said she and Hampe enjoy their time at the market. They are often joined at the stand by Joanne Delaney.
“This little lady is 86 years old,” Mincemoyer said. “She comes down because she likes Gail and I. She loves to help. She sits with us every week. She doesn’t have to. She says ‘I just love this.’”
The market operates Saturdays through the fall in the Watsontown Memorial Park and features a variety of vendors.
