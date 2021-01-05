NORTHUMBERLAND — A midweek lane restriction was recently announced by PennDOT.
Inlet repair work scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 along southbound Routes 11 and 147 at the underpass in Northumberland Borough will close one lane of the roadway.
A department force crew will perform inlet repair work between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.
Motorists were advised to be alert for work crews and expect slow or stopped traffic through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.