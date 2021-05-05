MILTON — With Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announcing a lifting of restrictions on large-group gatherings, effective at the end of May, the Milton Area High School has changed its graduation plans.
The district's commencement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the high school gym.
The ceremony was initially planned to be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, in a drive-thru format.
A letter from administrators posted on the district website notes that six tickets will be provided to each graduating senior. Additional details will be announced to students during a May 19 class meeting.
"it is important to note that the universal face covering order has not been lifted," the letter said. "Therefore, everyone in attendance will be expected to wear a face covering."
