MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced its summer presidents list.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
Trevor Leon of Milton
Jared Gagnon of Milton
Elizabeth Torok of Montgomery
Leighanne Crawford of Lewisburg
Kolton Elsayed of Lewisburg
