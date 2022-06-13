Actor Bob McGrath is 90. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 79. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 78. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 73. Actor Richard Thomas is 71. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 71. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 71. Comedian Tim Allen is 69. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 65. Actor Ally Sheedy is 60. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60. Rock musician Paul De Lisle (Smash Mouth) is 59. Actor Lisa Vidal is 57. Singer David Gray is 54. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 54. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 53. Actor Jamie Walters is 53. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 52. Country singer Susan Haynes is 50. Actor Steve-O is 48. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 44. Actor Ethan Embry is 44. Actor Chris Evans is 41. Actor Sarah Schaub is 39. Singer Raz B is 37. Actor Kat Dennings is 36. Actor Ashley Olsen is 36. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 36. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 35. Actor Aaron Johnson is 32.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.