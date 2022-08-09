WATSONTOWN — With the closure of a CVS pharmacy in the borough apparently imminent, Watsontown council heard about an upcoming meeting which may interest residents who relied on the national chain.
Jay Jarrett, Watsontown borough manager, reminded council Monday night there will be a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Watson Inn.
Jarrett said the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) reached out to the Custom Care Pharmacy of Milton and the Lewisburg Pharmacy. The two pharmacies, which offer delivery, will send representatives who can answer questions about insurance and how to keep a steady supply of needed pharmaceuticals.
Elsewhere, Councilman Dennis Confer read an email from the Watsontown 4th of July Committee asking for extra help in the park for the annual festivities.
The committee has four members, with two running the parade and two running activities in the park. With only one volunteer in 2022, they were stretched thin.
The note from the committee added that the 50th Watsontown 4th of July Parade will be in 2024. Confer said the committee would like to set off a larger fireworks display and pass out wooden nickels to spectators.
Council took action on $71,470 in paving bids.
The bid of Big Rock Paving will cover work on Pool Street from Third to Fourth streets, Hemlock Alley from Third to Mulberry Streets, Spruce Alley from Fourth to Fifth streets, Blackberry Alley from Spruce to Ash streets and Third Street from Main to Elm streets.
Milling, an asphalt binder and an asphalt wearing course will be applied at all locations, except for the work on Third Street, which will be limited to milling and applying an asphalt wearing course.
The Warrior Run High School Homecoming Parade was approved for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, along a route from the elementary school to the end of town.
Watsontown Police Chief Chris Snyder said the application deadline for police employment has been extended to Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Snyder noted the Civil Service Commission met recently, and only one applicant with necessary certification has applied. Snyder said the extension could provide time for additional qualified people to apply.
Borough offices and the public works department will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
Mayor Russ McClintock and councilman Greg Miller were absent from the Monday evening meeting.
