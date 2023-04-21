Northumberland County court of common pleas Sentencings
• Jinhui Ou, 41, of Ridley Park, 12 months probation and a $100 fine plus costs for a felony of intent to deliver a controlled substance. A misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance and a summary of speeding were dismissed.
Ou was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident in Turbot Township on Jan. 24, 2022.
• Tracy Stansbury, 35, of Sunbury, a $50 fine plus costs and restitution of $379.15 to Stevie Craig for a misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a vehicle. A misdemeanor of harassment and a summary of criminal mischief were withdrawn.
Stansbury was charged by Sunbury police regarding an incident on May 8, 2021.
• Gabrielle Eby, 22, of Shamokin, a $25 fine plus costs for a summary of disorderly conduct. A misdemeanor of hindering apprehension was withdrawn.
Eby was charged by Shamokin police regarding an incident on Dec. 4, 2019.
• Daniel Diaz, 25, of Mount Carmel, six months probation and a $100 fine plus costs for misdemeanors of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and summaries of failing to abide by a stop sign, not using low beams and having no rear lights. A felony of intent to deliver a controlled substance was withdrawn.
Diaz was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on June 12, 2021.
• Liam Brady, 24, of Bloomsburg, three days to six months jail (sentence is time served), 12 months license suspension and a $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI of a controlled substance. Misdemeanors of resisting arrest and DUI of a combination of alcohol and drug; and summaries of careless driving and reckless driving were withdrawn.
Brady was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident in Rush Township on Dec. 29, 2020.
• Mark Goldsborough, 46, of Lewisburg, one-year probation and a $100 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of terroristic threats. A misdemeanor of disorderly conduct was withdrawn.
Goldsborough was charged by Ralpho Township police regarding an incident on June 21, 2022.
• Donovan Kearney, 22, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Alyssa Lindenmuth, 21, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property.
• Lauren Propst, 30, of Berwick, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Jalessa Smith, 30, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Lacyndi Tiebout, 46, of Coal Township, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Elboles Negron Rivera, 35, of Sunbury, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• David Garza, 34, of Northumberland, 30 to 60 months in state prison, 58 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault, concurrent sentence of one to two years in state prison, 220 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of one to two years in state prison, 220 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for resisting arrest; concurrent sentence of one to two years in state prison, 58 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
• Jamie Sue Dershem, 33, of Northumberland, 12 months probation, a fine and costs and $2,000 restitution to Farhan Ahmad for theft by unlawful taking; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass.
• Craig Dupree, 24, of Minersville, two years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton Accidental fire
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers listed a fire which caused an estimated $1 million in damages at Salem Lutheran Church as being accidental in nature.
The fire occurred at 10:13 a.m. April 3 at 899 Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
