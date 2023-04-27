MONTANDON — It you were traveling near the intersection of Routes 45 and 405 on Wednesday, you may have spotted a bright-yellow duck standing along the roadway.
The duck was actually Heather Haines, in costume, promoting an upcoming duck race being held by Avenues of PA.
The race is scheduled to be held as part of an event taking place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Walmart in St. Clair.
Avenues of PA is a human services organization which provides services to enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities.
“This is the outskirts of our service area, many people up this way don’t know much about Avenues,” said Rhoda Miller, Avenues of PA activities coordinator and lead staff. “We are just trying to raise awareness for Avenues and its upcoming duck race this weekend.”
The organization has an office in Montandon.
Centered around the Avenues Foundation Duck Race, the event will also feature more than 25 vendors and food trucks. A basket raffle, crafts and games will also be part of the festivities.
The rubber ducks will be floated along Mill Creek.
“Those adopting a duck to float could have a chance of winning one of 25 prizes or gift baskets donated by local businesses valued at $100 or more plus the grand prize winner will take home $2,023 in cash,” Miller said.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
