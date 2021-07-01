WEST CHESTER — Conditions have improved a bit in the two months since a borough in Chester County introduced a program to combat excessive traffic noise.
“Operation Quiet-Down-Town” was a “baby step” but generally positive, said James Morehead, West Chester Borough chief of police.
“Like everybody else, we are a little short-staffed due to COVID cutbacks and things like that,” Morehead said. “But we do have a ‘resource squad’ that handles what we call our ‘brush fire-type’ incidents. They tackle initiatives like this one.”
Signage on the edges of the downtown area went up first. Plainclothes officers on duty and additional police patrols were also part of the initiative rolled out in late April.
Morehead noted the signs cautioned that borough was taking a “zero tolerance” attitude toward noise. Visitors were encouraged to visit, but to do so with respect.
West Chester, with a population roughly that of Mifflinburg, New Berlin and the Lewisburg area combined, has faced similar challenges with the vehicles coming through.
“It is no different down here,” Morehead said. “Motorcycles have gotten louder, the car stereos seem to have gotten louder. It is a nice time of year, the windows are down and the stereos are blaring.”
Exhaust systems have also been modified more frequently over the last five years. During that time, public requests to do something have also become more frequent.
“We documented all the laws on the books, including the local ordinance of noise,” Morehead said. “We gave our officers a short guide for this specific issue.”
Police have conceded that it may be hard to tell if a motorcycle or a car has an altered muffler. But Morehead said there are other reasons which would justify a traffic stop.
“In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to ride a motorcycle and not have eye wear on,” Morehead said. “We get a lot of motorcycles that come into town. They have the visor lifted and they have no protection on their eyes. That would be probable cause to stop and issue a citation.”
He added officers cannot do inspections in the field but can issue an order for the rider to take their machine to an authorized inspection station.
Since the start of “Operation Quiet-Down-Town,” Morehead said most stops have resulted in a written warning rather than citations. He said education, part of the first step, may go further in the long run.
“Where you cross the line is when you are coming up to or sitting at a stop sign and they sit there and rev the engine,” Morehead said. “That’s what aggravates the people.”
To date, about 20 citations have been issued, some after traffic stops for loud exhaust. But Morehead noted about 90% of the citations have been for other violations such as lapsed inspection or the rider has not added a motorcycle endorsement to their license.
Morehead said enforcement was indeed an “uphill climb” as his busy department was often occupied with other matters. He said he would be willing to talk to local law enforcement and borough officials about what West Chester has undertaken.
