LEWISBURG — Tracy Rollins will apparently not face the death penalty.
Rollins, 29, of Dallas, Texas, was accused of fatally shooting Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va. Employed as a long-distance truck driver, Rollins allegedly left the body of the victim near the Mile Run exit off Interstate 80 east.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, said a prosecutor is required to state aggravating circumstances during arraignment in order to proceed with a capital case. Those circumstances, he said, were not present in the February homicide.
Johnson noted telling a defense attorney that the death penalty would be off the table if his client waived charges on to court, which Rollins did at a preliminary hearing in early May. He had previously faced a preliminary arraignment after being being taken into custody in Connecticut.
However, the online Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Portal noted Monday that formal arraignment for Rollins was canceled. Originally scheduled for Monday, July 26 in Union County Court, no new date was posted.
Rollins will face a felony count of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, a misdemeanor.
