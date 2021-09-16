MIFFLINBURG — Unusual circumstances were explained Wednesday regarding the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors meeting of the previous night.
A statement issued in the afternoon by the administration and the “MASD Board of Directors” was posted on the district website. It explained that the meeting was changed to an online format in response to a “growing number of threats” to the board and administrators.
According to the statement, reports by staff members were passed on to law enforcement.
“School police officers consulted with several other local police agencies who have been monitoring social media posts and current public meeting events around the region,” the statement continued. “Concerns arose about the overall safety of participants in attendance at last night’s meeting.
The intent as stated was to follow through with holding the meeting in person, but the school board and administration “grew convinced to shift to the online format.”
The statement further noted that parents and concerned citizens were outspoken during the week before the meeting about sensitive topics and other current issues. It offered assurance that the concerns have been clearly heard by directors.
The gathering at the doors of Mifflinburg Area High School was not allowed to enter the building until a few minutes before the scheduled meeting time. The board meeting, online rather than in person, did not start for nearly an hour. Though the auditorium was set up for a meeting, neither directors nor staff members appeared.
An impromptu meeting during the delay allowed citizens to say what was troubling them, mostly about the district’s compliance with a state facial mask directive. Many of those same comments were repeated when people in the auditorium logged onto the online meeting. Other comments were written out and read by the moderator.
The board and administrators regretted any anxiety the situation created within the community.
