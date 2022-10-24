WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective will bring the first show of its 2022-2023 Performance Season, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun: Ladies of the ’80s," at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.

“This is a mix of artists and songs that we will be paying tribute to for the first time, mostly,” said Dave Brumbaugh, UMC founder and executive director. “The music is fun, while still being challenging from the aspect of reproducing the sounds and musical vibe of the time period. It’s going to be a great learning experience for all of the students involved, and, in the end, make for a great time for everyone who comes to enjoy the show.”

