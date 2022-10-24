WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective will bring the first show of its 2022-2023 Performance Season, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun: Ladies of the ’80s," at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
“This is a mix of artists and songs that we will be paying tribute to for the first time, mostly,” said Dave Brumbaugh, UMC founder and executive director. “The music is fun, while still being challenging from the aspect of reproducing the sounds and musical vibe of the time period. It’s going to be a great learning experience for all of the students involved, and, in the end, make for a great time for everyone who comes to enjoy the show.”
“We are extremely excited to kick off this massive performance season,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “This will be the first performance season that all four debut UMC performances will be held in Williamsport’s beautiful Community Arts Center. In addition, we have adjusted our ticketing policy, moving away from our traditional general admission policy in favor of reserved seating for all concertgoers. This means you will be able to pick your seats when you purchase your tickets, which has been a request of our fans for a while.”
The concert will feature collective students who have been preparing for this event for more than three months. A group of younger students, or “Tech Monkeys,” will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s “Special Performance Group 1”.
This show is being directed by Uptown Music Collective senior students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School) and Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Matthew Bellino (Danville Area High School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Abby Colone (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Grace Godin (Williamsport Area Middle School), Sage Gurski (Danville Area High School), Brendan Kuriga (South Williamsport Area High School), Duncan Larson (Loyalsock Township High School), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School), Calistra Mahoney (Penn College), and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock Township High School).
For more details on the concert, and information on purchasing tickets, visit uptownmusic.org/ladies or call 570-329-0888.
