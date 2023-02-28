HARRISBURG — The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution by Sens. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Gene Yaw (R-23) regarding the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Senate Resolution 9 urges President Joe Biden to restart and expedite the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline, which had its permit canceled through an executive order Biden signed on his first day in office.
“This resolution sends a strong message that Pennsylvanians want to restart the Keystone XL pipeline,” Langerholc said. “This resolution, coupled with our calls upon the governor to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, will position ourselves toward North American energy independence.”
“The Keystone XL pipeline is critical to our national energy infrastructure and creates thousands of jobs,” Yaw said. “Although shortsighted climate rhetoric has left our national security at risk, we can still pivot and limit the impacts of this geopolitical crisis.”
The resolution will now be transmitted to Biden and members of Congress, including the entire Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation.
