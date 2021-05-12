MIFFLINBURG — The Gutelius House Museum, located at 432 Green St., Mifflinburg, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
The house recently received a donation of items from a former Mifflinburg resident. Included are many photos, pieces of clothing and documents showing the life and times of a descendant of the Gutelius family.
