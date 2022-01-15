New ACF facility owner: 'Everything is going to comply'

MILTON — A New York businessman who has racked up more than 100 violations at properties he owns in Philadelphia is offering an assurance that the same will not occur at a Milton manufacturing site he recently purchased.
The former ACF Industries property on North Arch Street was recently purchased by MR Milton LLC, for $500,000. David Damaghi confirmed he is involved in ownership of the site.
Karen Guss, chief of staff and director of communications at the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections, said properties owned by Damaghi in that city were issued more than 100 violations, between 2016 and 2018.
Damaghi offered assurance Friday that the same will not occur with the former ACF property.
"Everything is going to comply," he said.
Damaghi offered no further comments on the violations.
In Philadelphia, Guss said cases related to property violations brought against Damaghi are scheduled to go to court in March and April. To date, he's racked up approximately $200,000 in fines.
"Large commercial and/or industrial properties purchased Mr. Damaghi were extensively and improperly altered, without required building permits or inspections; used for hazardous activities prohibited by the zoning and fire codes, including on the same premises as illegal housing, a shelter for unhoused individuals, and an event space for children's parties; and operated without necessary fire safety equipment," Guss wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal.
She said notices of violation were issued under the Fire, Construction, Property Maintenance, Electrical, Zoning and Licensing Codes for violations including unlawful construction, unlawful use, unsafe electrical wiring, unsafe storage of combustible materials, and failure to provide fire safety protections, including operational exit doors, fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems.
According to court documents provided by Guss, an inspector found multiple violations at a property Damaghi was identified as a principal with, at 2066 W. Hunting Park. Among the violations alleged were compressed gas canisters containing acetylene, oxygen and fuel gas stored together and unsecured.
"(The inspector) testified that if the gas canister he observed fell over and hit one another, 'it becomes a rocket' that could cause an explosion," court documents said.
On Dec. 20, 2017, court documents state the site was ordered to cease operations as the building was classified as "unsafe and presents a threat to life and safety."
Court documents state Damaghi testified the property "allowed unauthorized uses without proper permits or certificates."
Damaghi recently said his plans for the former ACF property are still being finalized.
“This is going to be a great site for making it into a lot of smaller warehousing for e-commerce, offices for e-commerce,” he said, adding that the site is particularly attractive because it has rail access.
A 500,000-square-foot space at the property is now listed online, at showcase.com, as being available for rent, at a cost of $124,585 per month.
Doug Diehl, the borough’s code and zoning enforcement officer, said the owners must speak to the borough regarding their plans for the site. After that, Diehl said it can be determined what procedures the owners may need to follow regarding usage.
The property is zoned a manufacturing site.
