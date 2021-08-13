MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange No. 1 will host a free concert by the McNett Country Band at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Montgomery Firemen's Park, Second Street, Montgomery. Concessions open at 5.
The band is led by Timothy and Shawn McNett, sons of the late founder Dean McNett. The band consists of Tim on lead guitar/bass/vocals, Shawn on keyboard/accordion/ vocals, Dave Preston on drums, and husband-wife duo Carl and Opal Schlappi, vocals.
During intermission, local veterans will be honored by the grange.
Introductions and the presentation of certificates will be given to all men and women who served in any branch of the United States armed forces. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by Aug. 21 by contacting Doug Bonsall at 717-921-1957.
