HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday showed local confirmed new cases of COVID-19 were up 209 over six area counties while 11 new deaths were reported.
Northumberland County reported five new deaths and Columbia County reported four. Two new deaths were reported in Lycoming County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 85 in Lycoming County, 47 in Northumberland County, 25 in Snyder County, 23 in Union County, 20 in Columbia County and nine in Montour County.
Statewide, cases rose by 9,027 on Tuesday, data showed. The state reported 185 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since March to 16,546.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 4,903 cases (241 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 5,705 cases (127 deaths)
• Union County, 2,747 cases (44 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,814 cases (79 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,759 cases (44 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,076 cases (25 deaths)
