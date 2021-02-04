MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Area School District is now accepting registrations for Pre-K and kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
Registration forms are available online at www.montasd.org. Beginning Feb. 23, the forms will also be available for pickup at the bus entrance at 120 Penn St., Montgomery.
The families of children enrolled in the Pre-K program do not have to register the child for kindergarten.
Completed forms will be accepted beginning Tuesday, March 2, by appointment only. Forms can also be mailed to the elementary school.
To register for Pre-K, a child must turn 4 prior to Sept. 1. To register for kindergarten, a child must turn 5 prior to Sept. 1.
Registration requires two different forms of proof of residency, a copy of the child's immunization record, social security and birth certificate. Proof of income must be submitted for those registering for the Pre-K program.
Registration forms for children turning 3 prior to Sept. 1 will be accepted beginning April 13. For 3 year olds to be placed on a waiting list for the program, income guidelines must be met.
For more information, contact the elementary office at 570-547-1608 ext. 1127.
