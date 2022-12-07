Mifflinburg YMCA granted $10,000

From left, Abby Gulden-Luthi, development officer at First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, recently presented a check from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Community Fund to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, Mifflinburg Branch Director Angela Haines and Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell.

 PROVIDED BY ANGELA HAINES

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg YMCA has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Community Fund provided by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to be used to provide programming and additional opportunities for youth and young adults.

The funded project, “Improving Mental and Physical Health for Teens and Young Adults,” targets the need for updated fitness and social opportunities to attract youth and young adults, ages 14-29. There are currently over 100 members in this age range at the Mifflinburg Y.

