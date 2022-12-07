Mifflinburg YMCA granted $10,000

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg YMCA has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Community Fund provided by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to be used to provide programming and additional opportunities for youth and young adults.
The funded project, “Improving Mental and Physical Health for Teens and Young Adults,” targets the need for updated fitness and social opportunities to attract youth and young adults, ages 14-29. There are currently over 100 members in this age range at the Mifflinburg Y.
The YMCA has many more youth and young adults in this age range who have been involved with the Mifflinburg YMCA in the past six years, but are no longer members or program participants. The YMCA is now focusing its efforts on this age group as they have a great need for physical health and socialization to improve their mental health. This specific project will also benefit adults of all ages and assist the re-growth of the Mifflinburg YMCA so they can continue it can continue to be a resource in the community.
The grant will specifically fund scholarships for youth and young adults as well as updated equipment. New equipment will include an adjustable weight bench and several other items that will help update the Y fitness center and attract youth and young adults to the Mifflinburg Y.
The Mifflinburg Y offers a Teen Leaders Club for students in grades six through nine, to further engage with the youth they serve. This club encourages youth to learn and grow and develop as they participate in service opportunities and become leaders in the community. Participants of Teen Leaders Club will benefit greatly because of this project. By volunteering in the community, these youth are rewarded with a YMCA membership at no cost. The young members will enjoy upgraded equipment to work out with after the Teen Leaders Club.
“When the YMCA first started programming in Mifflinburg, many people commented that it would be good to have a YMCA because the kids need something to do,” said Angela Haines, director of the Mifflinburg Y. “In the past six years, I have watched as youth come to the Mifflinburg Y to work out with friends. Some get stronger and faster for a particular sport, others are just enjoying an activity with a friend. I am thankful when I see them come into the Y because I know they have a safe place to hang out with friends and improve their overall health. This grant provided by FCFP will help us continue to serve our youth to their benefit.”
