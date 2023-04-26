TURBOTVILLE — Nearly 50 people gathered at the Turbotville Community Hall on Tuesday night to celebrate the importance of memory, heritage and the written word.
“Tonight I want to just give tribute to authors affiliated with the Warrior Run Fort-Freeland Heritage Society and their individual work toward the preservation of our local heritage and history, to not allow heritage and history to be forgotten,” said Randy Watts, during his opening remarks at the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society banquet.
The author being celebrated was the late Robert “Bobby” Swope Jr., who was born in Turbotville and went on to major in English at Susquehanna University before becoming an English teacher.
While English was Swope’s academic focus, history always had his heart. Over the course of his lifetime, he wrote both full-length books and shorter booklets, including “Indian Artifacts of the East and South,” “Tall Dogs and Hellcats: A History of Air Group Two,” and “The West Branch Valley of the Susquehanna in the American Revolution.”
“The Revolutionary War wasn’t really my thing. The Civil War was what I was interested in, but I picked it up and started reading it and I was hooked,” said Leon Hagenbuch, of the book “The West Branch Valley of the Susquehanna.”
“That book you can pick up any time and read,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Attendees included Swope’s widow, Linda Swope, who traveled in from Virginia, as well as visitors from Maryland and New York. Following dinner, speakers took the chance to share fond memories of Swope and talk about the importance of his written work.
“If Bob wouldn’t have written these books, then nobody would have remembered (the events),” said John Marr, a former student of Swope’s, speaking about the intricate local histories captured in Swope’s published texts.
Swope’s books are both reminders of who he was and what he means to the people who remember and celebrate him.
“Through his books, he never fully goes away,” said Watts. “All you need to do is read a little bit more of what Bob put in print and he never goes away.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.