BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum recently held its eighth annual competitive science fair. The Bloomsburg Fire Department donated use of its social hall for the museum to hold the fair.

Thirty-seven students from ine different schools and homeschool groups competed for cash prizes, and a chance to move on to the regional Pennsylvania Academy of Science (PJAS) science fair to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Susquehanna University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.