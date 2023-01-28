BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum recently held its eighth annual competitive science fair. The Bloomsburg Fire Department donated use of its social hall for the museum to hold the fair.
Thirty-seven students from ine different schools and homeschool groups competed for cash prizes, and a chance to move on to the regional Pennsylvania Academy of Science (PJAS) science fair to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Susquehanna University.
Cash prizes were awarded to the students with the top total cumulative points in each grade.
• Sixth grade: 1. John Grosso (Montgomery Area Jr/Sr High School) for “How Does a Rocket’s Stability Affect its Trajectory?”
• Seventh grade: 1. Blake Rothermel (Line Mountain Middle School) for “Air Purifier”; 2. Madison Rasley (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “Does Color Affect Taste?”; 3. Owen Greene (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “Motors & Magnets.”
• Eighth grade: 1. Amelia Shrimp (Montgomery Area Jr/Sr High School) for “Cookie Social Experiment”; 2. Tim Farwell (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool) for “With a Candle Carousel.”; 2. Charlie Corbeill (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool) for “Studying the ‘Acid” of Acid Rain.”
• Ninth grade: 1. Anna Kremser (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool) for “Using Solvent Extraction to Analyze the Fats in Food” 2. Isabella Campbell (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “Soda Explosion”; 3. Olivia Green (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “Energy in Nuts.”
• Tenth grade: 1. Nathan Corbeill (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool) for “Macromolecules” 2. Josiah Stouffer (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “How to Measure Arrow Speed”; 3. Leni Farwell (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool) for “Studying Chemical Reaction Rates with Bath Bombs.”
• Eleventh grade: 1. Gwendolyn Greene (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “Beats in Music”; 2. Owen Sherman (Montgomery Jr/Sr High School) for “AM/FM Radio”; 3. Evan Fluke (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “Gravity with Video Analysis.”
• Twelfth grade: 1. McKenna Parker (Selinsgrove Area High School) for “SIR Disease Modelling Through a Python Program” 2. Kathryn Polstra (Bloomsburg Christian School) for “The Physics of UP.”
These are the students that achieved a score high enough to move on to the PJAS regional science fair:
• Seventh grade: Blake Rothermel (Line Mountain Middle School); Jacob Griego (Bloomsburg Christian School); Madison Rasley (Bloomsburg Christian School); Owen Greene (Greene Star Academy).
• Eighth grade: Philip Polstra II (Bloomsburg Christian School); Landon Kitzmiller (Bloomsburg Christian School); Charlie Corbeill (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool); Tim Farwell (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool); Lydia Rowlands (Bloomsburg Christian School); Amelia Shrimp (Montgomery Jr/Sr High School); Elizabeth Zika (Benton Jr/Sr High School).
• Ninth grade: Isabella Campbell (Bloomsburg Christian School); Olivia Greene (Greene Star Academy); Anna Kremser (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool)
• Tenth Grade: Josiah Stouffer (Bloomsburg Christian School); Leni Farwell (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool); Nathan Corbeill (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool)
• Eleventh grade: 1. Gwendolyn Greene (Bloomsburg Christian School); 2. Owen Sherman (Montgomery Jr/Sr High School)
• Twelfth grade: McKenna Parker (Selinsgrove Area High School); Kathryn Polstra (Bloomsburg Christian School)
