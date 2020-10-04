LEWISBURG — High-speed internet access is expanding in Juniata County, thanks to an effort by the Juniata County Commissioners in partnership with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) and internet service provider Centre WISP.
Residents and businesses within 8 miles of the Black Log tower near the Village of Honey Grove in Reeds Gap started receiving service Oct. 2.
Almost 200 residents and businesses across the county have indicated interest in receiving the internet service, according to Centre WISP.
Brad Kerstetter, director of the Juniata County Office of Planning and Community Development, directed the project while working with SEDA-COG to secure state and federal funds to incentivize the internet expansion project and to select Centre WISP.
Through the grant funding, Centre WISP will receive $142,000 for the pilot project. As part of that funding, SEDA-COG offered Centre WISP $95,000 as a low-interest loan from a state Keystone Communities Program grant and a $47,000 grant from a U.S. Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant.
The funds incentivized Centre WISP to provide internet service where it wasn’t financially feasible to reach on their own, helping to bridge what’s known as the “last-mile funding gap.”
These grants laid the foundation and will make it possible to expand internet service since the county also received CARES Act funds that will power internet service expansion throughout the county.
Customers can choose between four residential packages, the fastest of which offers speeds of 40 megabits download and 8 megabits upload.
