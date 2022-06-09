MILTON — As the country continues to reel from the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Milton Area School District is taking measures to ensure faculty, staff and students are maximally prepared for an emergency situation.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the district hosted and participated in the ALICE program, an active shooter response certification training developed by emergency management company Navigate360. Fifteen different organizations were present, including Mifflinburg Area School District, Lewisburg Area School District, Southern Columbia School District, Shikellamy School District, Milton Police Department, Williamsport Bureau of Police and Bucknell University.
ALICE — which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate — aims to provide school officials with strategies to better assess situations and make decisions during an active shooter scenario, according to Catherine Girton, School Safety and Security Coordinator for the district. Made possible in part through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, this is the second year Milton has hosted the program.
“Ideally we want people to evacuate, but if it’s not safe to evacuate then we teach how to lockdown, and that means to secure yourself in a location and to remain there until released by police when it’s safe to exit,” said Girton.
Attendees participated in drills with protective gear and air-soft guns, demonstrated tactics for efficient communication and evacuation, and practiced a variety of decision-making scenarios. Later, participants filmed their own scenarios and presented on the topics and strategies they’ve learned, to help prepare them to pass along the teachings.
Girton said the training is designed not just to teach administrators what to do in an emergency situation, but to also give them the tools to teach the ALICE course material to district faculty and staff within their own schools and classrooms.
Police departments participating will also be able to train local businesses and organizations on proper response techniques, and Girton encouraged area businesses to reach out to the Milton Police Department if they are interested in receiving such training.
“We have all of our principals and department heads trained as ALICE instructors. That allows each building and department to train in their standard work area,” said Girton. “You don’t want someone who works in White Deer elementary coming and training at the high school, we want the trainings to occur in their actual work space. It’s important for us to have certified trainers through the district.”
Girton added that ALICE training is also given to students. Materials produced by Navigate360 provide age-appropriate instruction on safety and evacuation protocols.
“Ideally every student in the Milton Area School District knows the ALICE process, knows how to make decisions, knows where to go for a safe place, it is for all of us,” she said, noting that a larger-scale drill for students is performed in September. “It is done very intentionally and calmly, we certainly don’t want to traumatize anyone, but we want to prepare our students and our employees.”
By hosting the training, the school district is also able to earn free attendance for some of its participants, with three free spots granted to the district this year.
Mark Evans, School Resource Officer, said the training provided an opportunity to expand upon prior shooter response instruction and gain a broader set of response strategies.
“There’s always room to learn, even when incidents happen we try to gather as much information as we can... you want to try to utilize the information to see if there’s gaps in your training or your buildings,” said Evans. “It’s a shame it has to be used at all, but this stuff isn’t going away, so the better trained and the more training you have, the better outcomes you will have if, in fact, you need to use it.
“Information is always changing, different things come up in almost anything that create challenges,” he continued. “If changes need to be made you have to be able to articulate why you think that, and trainings like this help point some of those things out.”
