Geisinger hospitals at or near capacity

DANVILLE — With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals across the Geisinger system have been running at or near capacity for the past six weeks, according to the health system's president and CEO.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu held a virtual media briefing Friday to update the system's progress in battling the pandemic.
During the last two weeks of November, Ryu said the health system was averaging 240 positive COVID-19 test results per day. Since Dec. 1, that average daily rate has been 370.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, he said 23,000 individuals tested across the Geisinger Health System have had a positive COVID-19 result.
"This is serious," Ryu said. "It's about as serious as it gets... We have been operating at our near capacity at all of our major campuses, including the ICUs."
He said the hospitals have been delaying elective procedures as needed to make sure there is enough capacity to treat those who are ill.
"We are at a critical junction," Ryu said. "The rate of climb is still in an exceptional phase... We are seeing everything that (indicates) this is full-blown community spread."
He said just 10 to 15% of those admitted to Geisinger hospitals with COVID-19 are nursing home patients.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Ryu said. "That light at the end of the tunnel may be there, but it's still months until we may get there."
Earlier this week, Ryu said Geisinger received approximately 3,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
By the end of the weekend, he expects 2,100 of the vaccinations will have been administered. All are going to front-line health care workers.
Ryu said the health system is working with both the federal and state government in an effort to secure additional vaccinations.
In addition, he said Geisinger expects to receive a supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in the coming week.
"We are going to be able to vaccinate more and more of our workforce," Ryu said. "That will help so we are able to continue to battle the effects of COVID-19."
Ryu noted that he will likely be in a latter wave of Geisinger employees receiving the vaccination as priority is being given to those in direct contact with patients.
Aside from some arm soreness, he said no Geisinger employees have reported having any side effects from the vaccination.
"To be safe, we've asked people to stick around for 15 minutes (after being vaccinated)... to make sure there aren't any concerning side effects," Ryu said.
He said the process of having the vaccination widely distributed to the public is expected to take months.
"Until we get a meaningful amount of the population vaccinated, we need to continue to take all of the precautions," Ryu said, adding that masking, social distancing and proper hand hygiene must continue to be followed.
He added that even those who receive the vaccination must continue to mask as the vaccinations are just 90 to 95% effective.
In addition, Ryu said those who have had COVID-19 should still receive the vaccination.
"Folks who have had COVID, we don't know how long that immunity lasts or to what level that immunity lasts," he said. "There's a good reason to believe that immunity wanes over time... As a general rule, we are advising anyone who has had COVID to still be vaccinated."
