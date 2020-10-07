SUNBURY — A work-release program is ready to be implemented at the Northumberland County Jail as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Warden Bruce Kovach provided an update on the implementation of such a program after being asked about it by Sheriff Robert Wolfe during Wednesday's prison board meeting.
"Prior to COVID, we were really on track to get work release done," Kovach said. "We worked closely with probation and parole.
"With COVID, we are going to hold off (on implementing the program)," he continued. "We don't want to bring (COVID-19) back into our facility."
As soon as conditions warrant, Kovach said the jail is well positioned to implement the program.
The jail currently has no active COVID-19 cases, Kovach reported. The current population is 207 inmates, including 164 men and 43 women.
Kovach noted that 12 inmates from Union County are currently lodged at the Northumberland County Jail. He said the facility holds all of Union County's female inmates. In addition, he said several inmates are lodged in Northumberland County who needed to be separated from inmates in Union County.
In August, Kovach said the Northumberland County Jail had a high population of 230 inmates, and a low of 201. In September, the high was 204, while the low was 187.
Currently, Northumberland County has 35 individuals on house arrest, with 43 enrolled in treatment courts.
Wednesday's prison board meeting — which lasted 25 minutes — included a 5-minute executive session to discuss safety matters.
Commissioner Kym Best was absent from the meeting, President Judge Charles Saylor arrived late and Wolfe participated via phone.
