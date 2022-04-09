MILTON — An October knee injury took Milton Area High School sophomore Hunter Zettlemoyer out of football for the remainder of the season, but he wasn't out of action for long.
Zettlemoyer, 16, suffered a grade-two sprain of his medial collateral ligament (MCL), an injury that could have kept him sidelined for months. Working with Dr. Jeffrey Summers, a Geisinger pediatric sports medicine physician, and Kayla Eddy, a Geisinger athletic trainer, Zettlemoyer was able to recover in just six weeks and qualified for districts in swimming upon returning for the winter season.
Zettlemoyer said the injury occurred during a Friday night game against the Mifflinburg Area High School, during the third quarter. He was “rolled up on,” and his knee bent inward. “So right away I went down because I’ve never felt anything like that.”
He said Eddy and other Geisinger training staff immediately started working on his knee once he was off the field.
After an MRI confirmed the MCL sprain, Summers placed Zettlemoyer in a knee brace to limit range of motion. Summers said he and Eddy then worked together to develop a rehabilitation plan.
Eddy said they “started very early with range of motion,” before moving into exercises in the weight room like lunges and squats. Once it became clear that Zettlemoyer would be able to recover in time for swim season, they worked together at the YMCA pool to create a safe swimming exercise regimen.
Eddy, who has worked at Milton Area High School since 2019 through a contract with Geisinger, said Zettlemoyer “was really driven to get back to be able to swim."
She attributes some of his speedy recovery to the Saturday injury clinic that Geisinger runs during football season.
“Any football player that gets injured on a Friday night can go to this clinic the next morning,” said Eddy, noting that the continuum of care put Zettlemoyer on a faster road to recovery.
Zettlemoyer, who is currently competing in track, said being able to work with Eddy and complete all his rehab at the school was a huge help. He’s experienced no complications or weakness in his knee since his rehabilitation and has no reservations about returning to the football field in the fall. Eddy said he will be wearing a brace on each knee to provide additional support and protect against any future injuries.
“Though Hunter’s injury did not require surgery for him to recover and remain in sports, his treatment was successful because of the people involved in his care,” said Summers, who praised Eddy’s expertise and Zettlemoyer’s commitment to the rehabilitation process. Geisinger is currently partnered with 35 school districts to provide on-site athletic trainers.
Eddy works with many students at the school throughout the year, ranging from treating simple injuries and providing preventive care to full injury rehabilitation.
“An athlete deserves to have someone there when an injury happens,” Eddy said. “When something happens that [parents or coaches] don’t know how to deal with, athletic trainers are the ones that are there to provide care right away so these athletes can have the best outcomes possible.”
