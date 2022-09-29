Henry named Young Adult Ministry director

Zachary Haney

 Provided by Rachel Bryson

HARRISBURG — The Diocese of Harrisburg has announced that Zachary Haney, a native of Danville, has been named director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries for the diocese. An experienced youth and young adult leader, Haney began his new role with the diocese on Sept. 12.

“The youth and young adult programs in our diocese have been blessed with the addition of Zachary. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience working with youth, but also a deep love for the Catholic faith and an understanding of the circumstances our young people are facing,” said Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, bishop of Harrisburg. “I am pleased to welcome Zachary to our diocesan family and I look forward to working with him in this important ministry for our diocese.”

