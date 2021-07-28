LAURELTON — With the clock ticking toward the start of the 96th Union County West End Fair (UCWEF), Wednesday set-up night was a busy one at the Lincoln Park fairground.
The night of preparation brought out entire families who took care of things like getting the livestock show arena in shape, cleaning out other areas and distributing plastic trash cans.
Hannah Imgrund, UCWEF livestock show chair, addressed livestock show hopefuls. The gathering drew young people who received more information about the show, a timeline and an outline of responsibilities.
Jonna Zimmerman’s artwork went up at the show arena with help from her husband, son and others. She put some finishing touches on the painted work once it was in place.
Each year, Zimmerman selects a local barn, takes a photo of it and paints it as a backdrop for photos of livestock show winners. She said Chad Gessner, whose barn was selected this year for illustration, was surprised to see the painting of it at the fairground.
Events are planned for 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 through 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the 96th Union County West End Fair, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton.
Organizers hoped the theme for the 2021 fair, “Making Memories One Fair at a Time,” will allow visitors and participants to do just that.
Many fair days also have a theme starting with Military Monday, Senior Citizen’s Day (Tuesday), Ice Cream Night (Wednesday) and Kids and Family Day (Saturday). Visit www.ucwef.com for more information.
