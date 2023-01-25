LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners are still on a quest to find the best use for opioid monies.
At a Tuesday work session, commissioners invited Matt Ernst, executive director for Union County Children and Youth, to discuss how to best utilize $40,000 in opioid settlement monies.
In December, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the securing of millions of dollars in Opioid Crisis Relief Funds from CVS and Walgreens. With that money, it brings the total recoveries from the drug industry to more than $2.2 billion for Pennsylvania.
Out of the $2.2 billion, Union County is scheduled to receive $40,000.
Ernst told commissioners he’s seeing more of an increase in methamphetamine use in Union County than opioids. He knows of only two people on the radar for opioid use.
Ernst said he thought of various places and uses for the money, using already set up programs that work with those with drug and alcohol addiction. Those entities are Gaudenzia and the Union County probation department.
“To me, I’m always looking at prevention and would include programs at the middle school level within the school districts, and possibly programs through the United Way,” said Ernst.
Ernst suggested the commissioners use the services of the Union/Snyder Coalition United in Recovery program operated through the United Way, and said he would check with them and the services they would be willing to offer.
“I know the Union/Snyder Opioid Coalition does needs assessments if you’re looking for a place to prioritize needs,” said Ernst.
Commissioner Jeffery Reber said the commissioners heard from the United Way and felt its programming wasn’t a good match for the county.
Commissioner Stacey Richards mentioned the needs for those neonatal cases in which the mother is an opioid user and has a child that is opioid affected.
Ernst said in a case like that, Children and Youth would wait for drug testing results from the hospital before it would become involved.
“A lot of the time, Children and Youth rely on family members of the person in question to step in and care for the child,” said Ernst.
“If we can get them into therapy great,” he said, adding that his department uses CMSU Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to assist in evaluating the level of care.
CMSU recently requested funding from the commissioners, which it declined due to the belief that CMSU was not doing an adequate job servicing those in need in Union County.
Richards asked if it would be a good idea to have someone as a service provider in Union County to further facilitate recovery programs for those affected by opioid use.
“I think there is a lot of good collaboration between agencies in Union and Snyder counties to be able to direct those affected by opioids in the right path to go,” Ernst said.
The commissioners also got an update from the Union County Library System on how the libraries did in 2022, and a look ahead at programming in 2023.
Executive Director for the Union County Library System Toby Schwartzman said in 2022 the system had 122,915 visitors at its three library. Those libraries are located in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Laurelton.
In 2022, Schwartzman said 223,283 items were checked out at all three libraries combined. That translates to five items per county resident.
Schwartzman also said there are 11,038 library card holders. Of those, 9,384 are county residents meaning He noted that one in five residents have a library card.
Director for the West End Public Library Wendy Rote attested to the number of out-of-county card holders, saying many people travel across the mountain on Route 235 from Beaver Springs and surrounding areas because it’s closer to them than traveling to Selinsgrove.
Schwartzman also thanked the commissioners for their support of widening broadband services in Union County, as it has increased digital learning at the libraries. He said there were 120,034 public WiFi sessions at the libraries in 2022, a 90% increase from 2019. There were also 768 tech help sessions at the libraries, where one-on-one help was delivered.
President of the Union County Library Board Mary Beth Clark said funding for the libraries comes in three parts: 27% from the county’s library tax, 22% from state and federal sources, and 51% through fundraising and private contributions.
“We want to thank the commissioners for their support of the library,” Clark said. “The money we get from the county is crucial for all we do. We see ourselves as the centers for these communities and it’s important to keep these programs in our communities.”
Rote said this year the library is planning on constructing a musical garden where kids and older folks alike can play bell-like instruments outside.
She said a pollinator garden is planned for next to the library. An underwater garden will be housed inside the library, as a tank. Funds have been donated for that project.
At the Herr Memorial Library, Director Corrie Post said programming for children and teens are back to pre-COVID levels.
She said they have 15 children who take part regularly in STEM and activities. Some of the planned spring programs include fun in a box, computer coding, architecture and design, building birdhouses and making snow globes.
Post said there about 17 teens coming to the library after school to work on projects or to just hang out.
“It’s a safe and friendly, welcoming environment,” she said.
Post said the library is also working on a program to help high school students apply for college with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, which includes Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.
It was noted that the Union County Public Library has received a grant from Bucknell University to provide reading materials to seniors in the area’s retirement villages and nursing homes, and to those in the prison system.
