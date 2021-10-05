DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will host a Pawtober Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the shelter along Bloom Road.
The event will be family friendly with the first 100 people able to receive free distemper-rabies shots for their pets.
Adoptions of cats, kittens, dogs and puppies will be $20 each that day. Pets will be neutered or spayed, have their shots, microchipped for identification, dewormed and treated for fleas and ticks. Adopters will receive a food sample and toys.
There will be crafts, games, hay rides, music and food trucks.
There will also be a pet costume contest.
Other features will include pumpkin painting, face painting, corn hole and a raffle table.
Appointments to adopt can be made by calling 570-275-0340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.