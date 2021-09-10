MILTON — The nine contestants vying to become the 2021 Milton Harvest Festival princess saw the fruits of nearly one month of laboring Thursday as they stepped onto the Milton Area High School auditorium stage for their final rehearsal before the big event.
After the pageant was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
Nancy Slease, a pageant committee member, said everyone involved with the event is glad it can be held this year.
Another committee member, Sharon Craig, said the process of preparing for this year’s pageant started later than in previous years.
“The (final) decision to have the festival wasn’t made until June,” Craig said. “It was difficult to make contact with potential (princess) candidates (over the summer).”
She said the candidates and their advisors have been meeting each Sunday for the past several weeks to prepare for the pageant.
“Their efforts have been wonderful, considering what they’ve had to deal with, with masking,” Slease said, of the candidates.
A Pennsylvania masking mandate is now in place in all school buildings in the commonwealth.
The pageant contestants and their sponsors are: Morgan Dreisbach, Rotary Club; Riley Godown, Kiwanis Club; Kelly Hause, Milton Public Library; Leslie Krebs, TIME; Tridaija Lisimba-Alvarez, Lions Club; Breanna Martz, Milton Booster Club; Trinity Robbins, Milton Historical Society; Ashley Shamblen, Montandon Legion; Anita Shek, Woman’s Club of Milton.
Amanda Bradley is serving as chair of this year’s pageant. She will also be the master of ceremonies on Saturday.
In addition to Bradley, Slease and Craig, other committee members include Sarah Dries and Jo’nelle Fetzer.
Judges for the pageant will be Hank Baylor, Pam Brennan Burns, Dottie Douglas, Andrew Miller and Mary Margaret Rostan. Entertainment will be provided by Lexi Marshall.
The festival gets into full swing this weekend. In addition to the pageant, the following events are scheduled to take place:
• Today: Tomato Bowl, Milton Black Panthers vs. Holy Redeemer, 6:30 p.m. pre-game ceremony, 7 p.m. kickoff, Danville Area High School stadium, due to construction at Milton’s stadium.
• Saturday, Sept. 11: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, 9:30 a.m. start; pet parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. registration, judging from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; princess pageant.
• Sunday, Sept. 12: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, West Milton; Milton Area Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium (masking required).
• Monday, Sept. 13: Scarecrow Patch, next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 6 p.m. registration, Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 15: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue, with a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday, Sept. 16: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Lower Market Street.
• Saturday, Sept. 18: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; Harvest Festival parade, 1 p.m., along Front Street.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
