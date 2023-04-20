SUNBURY — Three candidates are on the ballot for the May 16 election to decide who will represent Pennsylvania’s 108th Legislative District.
The seat became available earlier this year when Lynda Schlegel-Culver prevailed in a special election to serve as a state senator.
Michael Stender, a Sunbury resident and career firefighter for the City of Harrisburg, is running as a Republican. Trevor Finn, a volunteer firefighter and Montour County commissioner is the Democratic candidate. Elijah Scretching, a Marine Corps veteran who lives in Sunbury, is running as a Libertarian.
One of the core issues at the heart of each candidate’s campaign concerns how to encourage economic growth in a way that addresses both the needs of businesses and consumers.
“We can’t have outrageous increases that are continually passed on to the consumer just in hopes of profits. Holding companies accountable to taxpayers, I think, is really a good job of a state representative,” said Stender, noting that he wants to find ways that he can help businesses grow and succeed in the district. “I think it’s definitely a balancing act. It’s my job to listen to and understand what the business community needs from the state but, in the same respect, remind people, ‘Hey, we have some citizens who are having hard times.
“Continually passing on the burden to them is not really an option moving forward.”
Finn, a founding member of DRIVE, a council of governments devoted to attracting and managing economic opportunities within the Susquehanna River Valley, asserts that investments in infrastructure are crucial to promoting economic growth throughout the 108th District.
“In order to make people whole, in order to make it easier for people to live, I think we need to make childcare better, increase affordable housing and public transportation and broadband…This is all infrastructure,” said Finn. “I think we need to continue economic expansion. If people can make a living wage, take care of their children, put food on the table, then that’s a big thing.”
Addiction and mental health are also cornerstone issues in Finn’s approach to increasing economic opportunities.
“Those are huge factors as to whether people can get a job and reduce prison recidivism; making sure people get the mental health and addiction services they need so they can continue to be productive members of society,” Finn said.
Scretching, who was discharged from the Marine Corps in 2019, currently works for the Department of Human Services. There, he helps people secure social benefits. He also considers addiction to be an important part of his campaign for public office.
“One of the things I feel about drug users is that a lot of them need help,” said Scretching. “I really don’t think they should be in jail. They should be in rehab. It’s actually a chance for them to be rehabilitated. They could come out clean. They could come out as productive members of society.”
Scretching is also concerned about rising crime, specifically in Sunbury, which he attributes to a lack of economic security and opportunities.
“I see a lot of things that are going wrong in the community. I see a lot of poverty. I see a lot of destruction in the community. I see a lot of people desperate and in need of direction,” he added. “People are getting desperate and desperation breeds crimes.”
For Stender, who worked at the Susquehanna Emergency Health Services Council for two years before becoming a firefighter, it is possible to improve career and educational opportunities while bridging some of the gaps in social services that have plagued rural areas.
“I think we have good hospitals. However, they also have staffing issues. From the state, we can make sure that we’re providing and supporting job training,” said Stender, speaking about the struggles of rural hospitals and clinics. “We have really good schools around here that try to prepare our current high schoolers for work.
“We can be doing more earlier to help juniors and seniors in high school identify things that can help make them career ready.”
The candidates are aware of the fact that bipartisan cooperation may be a critical part of their time in office.
“Some of these ideas, or some of my votes, may be out of vogue or against House Republican leadership, but I think, at the end of the day, I’m going to Harrisburg to represent the true opinions and values of the citizens of the 108th district,” said Stender. “Sometimes, if I have to go against leadership, if that’s what is best for our valley, then that’s exactly what I have to do. I have to look out for our valley.”
While he is willing to collaborate with Democrats, Stender also noted there are certain issues which he is firmly committed to supporting.
“I’m pro life and I’m pro second amendment. Those are values that I’ve learned from living here my whole life,” he said.
Finn points to his tenure as a Montour County commissioner as evidence that he can work across party lines.
“I have almost 20 years of experience and I was able to work with my Republican colleagues to affect positive change throughout Montour County,” said Finn. “I’ve had 12 years with Republican majorities and eight years as chairman with a Democratic majority. We’ve worked with Sen. (John) Gordner and then-Rep. Culver, and now-Sen. Culver.
“I believe I can bring that same affect to the 108th district.”
Scretching, a Libertarian, believes that rigid party affiliations have impeded the work of passing good policies.
“I feel like a lot of people in politics right now, they blame one side or the other. It’s everybody. Everybody just argues and argues all day long,” said Scretching.
While there is overlap in how each candidate defines the role of elected office, all three of them approach the position with distinct differences.
“I’m going to solve a lot of the problems by just going out to the people in the community,” said Scretching. “My plan is just to constantly be in the community. You can never be wrong if you listen to the people.”
For Stender, the job of a state representative is somewhat of an extension of his career in emergency services.
“One of the things I learned by being a fireman is that firemen are very much, you call, we help. Regardless of the issue. Even if it’s not a fireman issue,” said Stender. “That is first and foremost the most important thing for a state representative. It’s somebody who is going to help. This job is a 365-day job. There are no days off.
“That’s the number one issue when I talk to constituents: They want somebody who is going to answer the phone and help them.”
Finn, who also has an extensive background as a firefighter, defines the role of state representative as someone who advocates for the needs of the district.
“A representative is absolutely a conduit between the commonwealth and the people they represent. It’s important to spend a lot of time back in the district also, meeting people to make sure you’re understanding the day-to-day issues that your constituents face,” said Finn. “It’s my job to take the will of the people back to Harrisburg and advocate for that.”
