State Police at Selinsgrove Fleeing and eluding
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Jeffrey Gramley, 47, of McClure, fled in a 2019 Toyota Rav4 after it was attempted to be stopped due to a traffic violation.
The incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. March 27 at Paxton Street and Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Charges are pending.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Noah Zarkovich, 22, of Richfield, was charged following an investigation conducted at a driving under the influence checkpoint.
The incident occurred at 11:38 a.m. March 19 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Roxanne Jurevicz, 46, of Millerstown, was charged with driving under the influence after troopers said they investigated a disorderly conduct report.
The incident occurred at 7:39 a.m. March 1 along Route 235, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — William Hawk, 56, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence after troopers investigated reports of an erratic driver.
The incident occurred at 7:28 p.m. March 18 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Dale Barrows, an inmate at the Snyder County Prison, was charged after fighting with Robert Cechhman, 42, of Selinsgrove.
The incident occurred at 7 :20 p.m. March 29 at 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 25-year-old woman from Iselin, N.J., was charged after troopers said she threatened a 44-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The incident occurred at 8:46 p.m. April 4 at Valley Lodge, 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Bloomsburg DUI
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Coal Township man was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 3:21 a.m. Dec. 15 along Wilburton Road, Conyngham Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said Keenan Eckert was charged after being stopped while driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.