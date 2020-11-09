HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the state Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose over the last two days by 241 across a six-county area. Statewide, case counts rose by 6,311.
Union County saw confirmed new cases rise by 72 since Saturday, Northumberland County by 57, Lycoming County 47, Snyder County 26, Columbia County 23 and Montour County 16. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Twelve new deaths were reported over the last two days statewide. The state does not issue reports on Sundays. Statewide, deaths have totaled 9,024 since March.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,879 cases among employees, for a total of 33,608 at 1,115 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Of total deaths, 5,907 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,654 cases (113 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,102 cases (44 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,035 cases (32 deaths)
• Union County, 789 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 496 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 316 cases (12 deaths)
