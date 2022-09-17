MILTON — Patty Hans describes the 40 residents of the Rockwell Retirement Center as being like family.
About a dozen members of the "family" recently came together to craft their own scarecrows.
Those crows will be on display to the rear of the retirement center, located at 32 S. Turbot Ave., through the end of the day Sunday.
Next to the display of 12 scarecrows is another crow pushing a cart filled with small canisters.
Each canister contains a number which corresponds with a number placed on a scarecrow. Those who visit the display are encouraged to vote for their favorite, by placing a slip of paper in the container which has the number matching their favorite crow.
The resident whose scarecrow receives the most votes will receive a prize. Although Hans noted that each of the residents will come out on top.
"They are all going to be winners," she said, with a smile.
Hans, the facility's business manager, said the project was created as part of an effort to engage the residents of the center with the community.
"We're trying to get the residents together to do more activities, and be involved with the community more," she said.
The residents worked over a one-week period to create the scarecrows.
"The residents picked out their own clothing (for the scarecrows)," Hans said, noting that clothing and hats for the crows was donated by the HandUP Foundation.
Willie Weed, a resident who worked on a scarecrow, liked participating in the activity.
"I thought was fun," he said. "I just enjoyed dressing it, picking out the clothes."
Sally Boyer, another Rockwell resident, also enjoyed participating in the project.
"It got us together in fellowship, the people that live here," she said.
Carl Rice, another resident, enjoyed working alongside his fellow residents on the project.
"They're all nice," he said, of the scarecrows. "It's hard to pick just one (that's the best)."
After Sunday, Hans said the scarecrows will be placed at various locations around the retirement center complex.
She expressed thanks to Milton-area businesses which donated prizes for the project, including Lisa's Milltown Deli, Breaking Bread Company, McDonald's and Subway.
Hans said it's only coincidental that the scarecrows were placed outside in time for the final weekend of the Milton Harvest Festival.
However, she said the timing is perfect as the community will be bustling with activity and she hopes those in Milton for the festival will stop by to see the scarecrows.
A full slate of Harvest Festival activities are scheduled today in Milton. Activities include: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 5K race, Filbert Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 1 p.m., festival parade, Front Street.
