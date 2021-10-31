MILTON — The Milton Area School District’s 18,495-square-foot health and wellness facility is continuing to take shape as contractors continue a $14.1 million project.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan recently provided an update on the project taking place to the rear of the high school, which includes overhauling the district’s decades-old athletic stadium.
Keegan said brick work on the health and wellness facility is ongoing, with interior walls continuing to be erected. Rough wiring and plumbing work is also taking place.
“The roof work on the high school addition continues with PVC membrane being installed,” Keegan wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal.
Rooftop heating and cooling units are scheduled to be delivered this week.
With the athletic stadium, Keegan said wiring for the new Musco lighting system has been complete.
“We are waiting for the testing of the stadium lights by Musco over the next week,” she said.
In addition, electric and IT wiring is being completed in the press box.
At the concession stand, the district is waiting for an inspection of gas-fired equipment.
“This building is waiting for countertops and roll-up doors for completion,” Keegan said. “These items are on back order.”
Paving around the field which was to have been completed this past week has been postponed due to the coming week due to weather.
A fence continues to be installed around the perimeter of the track area, Keegan said.
Final grading work is taking place on the facility’s practice fields. with seeding scheduled to occur in the coming week.
The district’s athletic stadium was originally built in 1948. Installation of the field’s new turf was recently completed.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
The stadium was initially planned to be complete in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected completion date has not been announced.
Keegan recently said work on the health and wellness facility is expected to be completed in February.
