WEST MILTON — Firefighters were able to quickly douse the Tuesday morning rekindle of a fire which initially broke out Monday evening in the garage of a home at 321 Hoffman Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kevin Koch said firefighters from his department returned to the home at around 7 Tuesday morning.
"One of the (firefighters) from West Milton was driving by and noticed smoke coming from the roof," Koch explained.
He requested one engine from his department to respond to the scene at a non-emergency rate.
Koch said firefighters found a small amount of hidden fire in the roof. They were able to remove some insulation and douse the fire.
"We took care of that pretty quickly," he said.
Koch also updated the information which was not immediately available at the scene Monday evening.
According to Koch, the home was owned by Dave and Mitzi Hoffman. No one was home when the fire broke out.
Koch also noted the fire broke out just before 6 p.m. and was contained to the garage, which was destroyed in the blaze. There was smoke and water damage throughout the house.
"It was a difficult fire (to fight) because it was a huge house, with multiple additions built onto the house," he said, adding that firefighters spent several hours examining the scene to make sure the blaze didn't spread throughout the home.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes. However, Koch said firefighters remained on scene for several hours making sure the flames had not spread throughout the house.
"A couple" vehicles in the garage, as well as lawn tractors, were damaged in the fire, Koch said.
The Hoffmans are insured.
The fire is not considered suspicious. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was expected to be on scene Tuesday to further investigate the cause.
Koch said 28 firefighters were on scene Monday evening.
In addition to White Deer Township, firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, Turbot Township and the Warrior Run area, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, responded.
Multiple other firefighters were placed on standby at stations throughout the area while firefighters worked on scene.
