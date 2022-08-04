Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.