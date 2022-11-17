MILTON — A wintery mix which hit the Central Susquehanna River Valley Tuesday caused some travel issues, and kept municipal crews busy working to stay ahead of the storm.

“We had two trucks ready to go in preparation of the storm,” said Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger. “We did salt the entire borough, as well as the river bridge last evening.”

Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.