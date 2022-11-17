MILTON — A wintery mix which hit the Central Susquehanna River Valley Tuesday caused some travel issues, and kept municipal crews busy working to stay ahead of the storm.
“We had two trucks ready to go in preparation of the storm,” said Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger. “We did salt the entire borough, as well as the river bridge last evening.”
Novinger also noted that there were some down trees and wires due to the storm, but nothing strictly pertaining to the borough.
“We always preorder all of our salt through the state salt contract so we’re ready to go there,” said Novinger. “We always order new plow pulleys and have them ready to go. We also prep our trucks ahead of time. We didn’t want to take the leaf boxes off our trucks, though, because we obviously know that there are still lots of leaves that need picked up. We try to get ready for winter the best that we can.”
According to Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett, crews in the municipality started salting roads at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Jarret said there was no need for the snow plows, and there were no issues he was aware of throughout the storm.
“We’re ready for the season,” said Jarrett. “Our salt set is filled, guys will get the plows on the trucks here pretty quick. Usually around Thanksgiving we make the switch over. The guys do a good job on the streets of Watsontown. They always have, they take a lot of pride in it and we have an experienced crew of guys who have been doing it for a long time.”
Jarrett also believes the borough has enough salt to get it through the winter season.
“All municipalities sign a contract to buy an X number of tons of salt every year,” said Jarrett. “We do that typically in the spring. We have to take 60% of what we signed up for if it’s a mild winter. But then we’re allowed to take 140% if it’s a tough winter. So we’re in good shape.”
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.