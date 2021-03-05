Rahmer ready to defend Williams Grove title

MECHANICSBURG — Reigning Williams Grove Speedway track champion Freddie Rahmer may only be 25 years old as he embarks on the 2021 racing season, but he has the perspective of a driver 20 years his elder as he eyes the oval’s season opener.
The Cumberland County track will open the new season with a 410 sprint car only racing program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
Rahmer and his RBR Racing No. 51 sprint car team are ready to defend his 2020 track title when they hit the clay at Williams Grove in two weeks.
“I think we are in good shape. We might be a little more prepared than we’ve been the last couple years,” Rahmer said, of his team’s readiness for another assault on the prestigious track laurels.
“We work as hard as you can all winter. We don’t take too much time off at all. If we don’t start off good, we’ll work at it and make it good.”
Rahmer said his intentions are to claim his second-consecutive track championship. He also took a track crown in 2017, his first year in the sport.
“I don’t think I’ve shown what we’re capable of yet and hopefully this year me and my dad and everyone else can just break through and show what we’re capable of really,” he said, of his past performances and how they might stack up against the races to come. “ I think we’ve been close in the last couple years, I know we’re capable of going to the next step up.”
Rahmer said all the extra purse money that Williams Grove announced for the 2021 season made it a “no-brainer,” to decide to stay at Williams Grove on Fridays for the new season when the team was making its plans during the winter months.
Benner join Selinsgrove Speedway team
SELINSGROVE — As a new season of auto racing dawns at Selinsgrove Speedway, a fresh face has joined the promotional and management team at Selinsgrove Speedway as Selinsgrove businessman Todd Benner has joined Speedway Management Group LLC, the management team that currently heralds the oval’s efforts.
Benner, owner of Selinsgrove Ford, has been involved in local sprint car racing on a sponsorship level for over a decade and has supplied the speedway’s pace truck for approximately 20 years while supporting the oval with other sponsorship efforts.
Brian Scandle, of NRG Controls North, who has been part of the management team since its inception in 2016, will be increasing his role at the facility.
General Manager Steve Inch, of Lewisburg, and majority partner Mike Heffner, of Hellertown, will continue their roles as lead members of the Selinsgrove management team.
“My dad (Ray) took me to the track when he owned the Selinsgrove Motors No. 63 late model driven by Paul Long in the 70’s and as I started to get more involved at Selinsgrove Ford, I wanted to have a relationship with Selinsgrove Speedway,” Benner said.
Alan Kreitzer, an original member of the Selinsgrove Speedway promotional team, will step back from active management of the speedway.
