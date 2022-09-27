MIFFLINBURG — The fryers and grills may be cold, but it’s only temporary as a Mifflinburg restaurant looks for reliable help.
Sue Iddings, owner of the Carriage Corner Restaurant explained “It’s closed only because I have no staff.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 4:49 am
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 4:49 am
MIFFLINBURG — The fryers and grills may be cold, but it’s only temporary as a Mifflinburg restaurant looks for reliable help.
Sue Iddings, owner of the Carriage Corner Restaurant explained “It’s closed only because I have no staff.”
“Everybody wants free money and don’t want to work for it,” she added.
“People didn’t want to come back,” Iddings said, of her staff, the servers and cooks who worked at the restaurant pre-COVID.
She said it’s been very difficult not only keeping staff, but also in getting the products needed to run a restaurant, due to supply chain issues.
“A lot of producers were closed,” Iddings added.
A note was posted on the door of the Carriage Corner asking patrons to be patient with staff at the facility prior to it’s temporary shut down.
At this point, Iddings said she doesn’t know when the restaurant will reopen as it will depend on how quickly she can come up with a full staff.
She would like to reopen as soon as possible.
“I’m used to being busy as I don’t like spending my time at home,” she said.
She encourages anyone looking for a job to call her home number for more information, 570-966-0352.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.