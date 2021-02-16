MIFFLINBURG — An online presentation, Summit Sum Up, will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The program will provide an overview of programs available through Summit Early Learning, which serves Union, Northumberland, Snyder and Mifflin counties.
To register to participate, email Bette Scott at bette.scott@summitel.org org call 570-259-1818.
