WILLIAMSPORT — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that Prysmian Group North America will expand its existing Williamsport manufacturing facility, creating at least 27 new jobs in Lycoming County and retaining a total of 407 jobs statewide.
This $22.5 million investment will increase Prysmian’s domestic manufacturing capacity of advanced transmission conductor technology — a component for ensuring the reliability and resilience of the U.S. power grid.
Shapiro also recently announced a $300 million expansion in semiconductor component manufacturing in Schuylkill County.
“We are planting a flag here in Pennsylvania – our Commonwealth is open for business and we are going to be a leader in innovation, economic development, and job creation,” Shapiro said. “Prysmian Group manufactures the high-tech cables and transmission lines that connect Pennsylvanians and Americans, and as we rebuild our infrastructure and grow our economy, I’m proud that Pennsylvania workers will be building the future. By working with manufacturers like Prysmian, we are turning Pennsylvania into an economic powerhouse and creating good-paying jobs in the process.”
Prysmian will expand its Williamsport facility by doubling its capacity to manufacture advanced transmission conductors with E3X technology, and thereby increasing the amount of power that can be moved without increasing the physical footprint of a transmission line.
The facility expansion includes a 51,000-square-foot addition to the existing building to create more manufacturing space, and a retention pond to handle increased stormwater run-off. For its expansion, Prysmian received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $135,000 Pennsylvania First grant. The company was also encouraged to apply for tax credits through the Commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit Program.
The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), a group of economic development professionals who report directly to Shapiro and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.
“Gov. Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania a global leader in energy and technology jobs, and Prysmian's expansion is a great example of what the Commonwealth has to offer to companies in these industries,” said Acting DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We are aggressively competing with other states to attract more innovative businesses to the commonwealth – including companies like Prysmian, that bring good-paying jobs to the area and boost the local economy.”
Prysmian manufactures thousands of miles of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, as well as medium and low-voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. The company also produces a comprehensive range of optical fibers, copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission for the telecommunications sector. The company operates 28 manufacturing plants across North America, including the Williamsport facility.
"The expansion of our Williamsport facility will support the growing needs of the power distribution market across North America and serve as an investment in both our factory and our current and future employees," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "This facility upgrade, funded substantially by a long-term supply agreement with Invenergy Transmission, will support Prysmian's Advanced E3X conductor technology, used to build key long-distance high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission projects across the U.S., including the Grain Belt Express line and New Mexico North Path line. Through this agreement, we will supply up to 12,500 miles of overhead conductor cable from the Williamsport facility through 2029 to support Invenergy's portfolio, helping to deliver electricity Americans can count on."
“We are pleased to have this investment being made by Prysmian Group at their Williamsport plant,” said Jason Fink, president/CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “They are a great employer and corporate citizen in the community. This expansion will add another 27 family sustaining jobs here with wages for 20 of the positions paying over $50,000, and the remaining seven at more than $70,000. The support by the state through the Governor’s Action Team and City of Williamsport were both key to helping us land this expansion in the city.”
The City of Williamsport also contributed $125,000 to this expansion project.
“The City of Williamsport is excited to see this expansion of the Prysmian plant here in our community,” said Derek Slaughter, Mayor of Williamsport. “Prysmian contributes significantly to our local economy with family-sustaining jobs that add to the quality of life in Williamsport.”
