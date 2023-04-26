WILLIAMSPORT — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that Prysmian Group North America will expand its existing Williamsport manufacturing facility, creating at least 27 new jobs in Lycoming County and retaining a total of 407 jobs statewide.

This $22.5 million investment will increase Prysmian’s domestic manufacturing capacity of advanced transmission conductor technology — a component for ensuring the reliability and resilience of the U.S. power grid.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.