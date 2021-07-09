LEWISBURG — Organizers hope a new tradition will be born this weekend.
“Christmas in July,” organized by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, St. Mary and N. 15th streets, Lewisburg.
The “first annual” event could also be the first Lewisburg-area acknowledgment of Christmas with a mid-summer festival.
Pete “Summer Santa” Bergonia Jr. will pay a visit, distributing candy canes donated by Purity Candy. Summer Santa, dressed in holiday gear adapted for hot weather, will proceed around the park with a team of elves.
“The reindeer are at home,” he said. “Because it is just too warm.”
The inspiration for “Christmas in July” actually began during the cooler months.
“We had to cancel our ‘fireside chats’ with Santa because of COVID over the winter,” said Dana Bosak, BVRA office coordinator. “This kind of came up out of that idea. We said, ‘Let’s do something with Christmas and Santa in July,’ because (Bergonia) loves doing Santa so much.”
There will be no charge for swimming from noon to 4 p.m. during the festival at the Lewisburg Community Pool.
Other “Christmas in July” features will include a cornhole tournament, live music by three local musicians, food vendors and participation by over 50 craft vendors.
Close to 80 City Boy Barbecue dinners, full or half-chicken with side dishes, have been pre-sold to date. Bosak said proceeds from the ticketed barbecue will go towards BVRA facilities and programming. There will be no on-site sales of chicken dinners.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program coordinator, will be running children’s crafts and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.