Wrestling mats to be placed, Milton construction progresses

MILTON — New wrestling mats will soon be placed within the Milton Area School District's 18,495-square-foot health and wellness center, which remains under construction.
The center is being built to the rear of the high school as part of the district's $14.1 million project, which includes an overhaul of the athletic stadium.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the mats are scheduled to be delivered Tuesday and placed within the new facility's wrestling room.
Lighting was recently installed in the wrestling room and fitness center. Construction of a handicap ramp will begin this week, with drywall work ongoing in the vestibule area.
According to Keegan, ceilings are being hung in the locker rooms, while floors are being installed in the shower area.
The final cleaning of all of the facility's out buildings is scheduled to occur this week.
One year ago, the school board awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
The stadium was initially planned to be completed in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected completion date has not been announced.
Keegan previously said work on the health and wellness facility is expected to be completed in February.
