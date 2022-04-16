PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, the guild will host a free Skill Builder Workshop for members. Scrap fabric will be provided and blocks will be made into a charity quilt. A supply list is listed on our web page.
On Saturday, May 14, the guild will be traveling to Scheetz Sew Creative, 667 Round Top Road, Wellsboro, for the annual Mother's Day outing.
